Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Down 10.3%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price fell 10.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.08. 871,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 675,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.