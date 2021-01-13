RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 584,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROLL stock opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $189.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

