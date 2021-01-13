(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Short Interest Down 51.0% in December

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,300 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

RDS.B stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 2,797,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,722,706. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.86. (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $62.27.

Get (RDS.B) alerts:

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter.

RDS.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of (RDS.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

(RDS.B) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for (RDS.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (RDS.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.