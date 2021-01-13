Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Indivior (INVVY)

Indivior (OTCMKTS: INVVY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/11/2021 – Indivior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – Indivior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Indivior was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2020 – Indivior was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/30/2020 – Indivior was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of INVVY stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Indivior PLC has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.32.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

