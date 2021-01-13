Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IRIDEX (IRIX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IRIDEX (NASDAQ: IRIX):

1/13/2021 – IRIDEX was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

1/5/2021 – IRIDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

1/5/2021 – IRIDEX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/30/2020 – IRIDEX was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2020 – IRIDEX was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2020 – IRIDEX was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. IRIDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.77.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.75% of IRIDEX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

