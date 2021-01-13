Red Door Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 795 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 795 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $302.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BidaskClub raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

