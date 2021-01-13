Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.10

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and traded as low as $9.61. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 44,946 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

