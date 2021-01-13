Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $1,125,000.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,788,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $2,192,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.71.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 13.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after buying an additional 1,390,802 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 337,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,560,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Redfin by 2,708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 166,079 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

