Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,047 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 127,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $355.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,564. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

