Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for approximately 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Southern were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,839,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,479. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.86.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

