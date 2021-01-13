Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,387 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Oracle by 45.8% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.06. 8,297,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,552,226. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

