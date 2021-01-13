Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,853 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,674,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,552. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.62.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.