Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,170,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,222,000 after buying an additional 1,404,079 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 34.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after buying an additional 1,129,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,723,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,233,000 after buying an additional 121,511 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 160.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 83,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 117,778 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $4,033,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,572.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,849 shares of company stock worth $16,281,727 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.16. 470,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,636. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.29. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.12 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

