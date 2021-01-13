Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after purchasing an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,703,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $246,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.06.

NYSE HON traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.02. 2,077,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.42 and its 200-day moving average is $176.57. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

