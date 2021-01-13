Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

TMO traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $501.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,365. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.63. The company has a market cap of $198.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

