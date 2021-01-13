Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,547,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 39.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 483,869 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth $13,944,000. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 940,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after purchasing an additional 322,192 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,644. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $242,667.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.