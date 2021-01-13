Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,133 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.46. 841,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,396. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $97.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.69.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

