Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 6,860 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 17,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25,195.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,337. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $94.65. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

