Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.2% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

DUK stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.56. 3,587,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

