Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Stock Price Up 22.5%

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)’s share price rose 22.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 7,187,179 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 263% from the average daily volume of 1,977,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

REED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reed’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 35.07% and a negative return on equity of 6,555.67%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reed’s, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 23.7% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 369,339 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 69.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Reed’s during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:REED)

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

