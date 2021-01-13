REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Sells $75,015.00 in Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $48.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 110,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,433,000 after acquiring an additional 70,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,972 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

