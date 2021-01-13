Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $8.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. The company had a trading volume of 420,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,498. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $135.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,167,127.50. Insiders have sold a total of 24,967 shares of company stock worth $2,975,013 in the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 404,704 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 424,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after acquiring an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

