Remme (REM) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Remme token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Remme has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Remme has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $119,539.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Remme Token Profile

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

