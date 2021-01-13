RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $199.00

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.72.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by ($0.61). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.