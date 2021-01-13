Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.20

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 1746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.80.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,188,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,797,000.

About Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

