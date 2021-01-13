renBTC Market Capitalization Tops $422.05 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $32,143.38 or 0.96700522 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $422.05 million and $3.43 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00113261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00270062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063652 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 13,130 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

