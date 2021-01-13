Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $25.69

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.69, but opened at $23.73. Repay shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 10,731 shares.

RPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Repay in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

