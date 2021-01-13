Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to announce sales of $93.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.80 million and the lowest is $93.10 million. Repligen posted sales of $69.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $351.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.70 million to $352.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $460.81 million, with estimates ranging from $430.97 million to $488.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $5,104,778 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Repligen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Repligen by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $206.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.