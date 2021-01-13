Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barratt Developments plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barratt Developments in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barratt Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

BTDPY opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

