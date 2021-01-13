Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.46. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$210.55 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) stock opened at C$9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.20 and a 1 year high of C$10.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 32.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.23.

In other Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) news, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

