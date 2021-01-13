Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Match Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $153.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.59. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,179. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,333,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Match Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Match Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

