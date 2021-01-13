Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $6.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $151.75 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after buying an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,025,000 after acquiring an additional 303,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after acquiring an additional 503,089 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 800,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

