Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PubMatic (PUBM)

1/4/2021 – PubMatic is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – PubMatic is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – PubMatic is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – PubMatic is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – PubMatic is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – PubMatic is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

PUBM traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,294. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

In related news, major shareholder Amar K. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 85,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,140,975 shares of company stock valued at $42,819,500 in the last three months.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. Its platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top, connected television, and media.

