Research Analysts Set Expectations for Oxford Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Oxford Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the textile maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of OXM opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

