Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 16750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$751.74 million and a PE ratio of -89.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$972.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.9099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP.TO) (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

