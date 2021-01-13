Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational professional services firm that helps business leaders execute internal initiatives. The company provides experienced accounting and finance, human resources management and information technology professionals to clients on a project-by-project basis. Partnering with business leaders, Resources Connection drives internal change across all parts of a global enterprise – accounting, finance, risk management and internal audit, corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory services. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Resources Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Resources Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

RGP opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $388.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.09. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,441,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,081,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,496,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,854,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

