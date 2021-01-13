Reviewing Dover (NYSE:DOV) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

Dover (NYSE:DOV) and ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.3% of Dover shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of ChampionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Dover shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ChampionX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dover and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover 10.02% 26.73% 9.24% ChampionX -54.03% -2.67% -1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dover and ChampionX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover 0 5 6 0 2.55 ChampionX 0 1 8 0 2.89

Dover presently has a consensus target price of $120.30, suggesting a potential downside of 7.18%. ChampionX has a consensus target price of $15.96, suggesting a potential downside of 13.15%. Given Dover’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dover is more favorable than ChampionX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dover and ChampionX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover $7.14 billion 2.62 $677.92 million $5.93 21.85 ChampionX $1.13 billion 3.25 $52.16 million $0.99 18.57

Dover has higher revenue and earnings than ChampionX. ChampionX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dover, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Dover has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dover beats ChampionX on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems. This segment also offers manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers and slides and end effectors. The Fueling Solutions segment transports fuels and other hazardous fluids, as well as operates retail fueling and vehicle wash establishments. The Imaging and Identification segment provides precision marking and coding; product traceability; and digital textile printing equipment, as well as related consumables. The Pumps and Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pumps, fluid handling components, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and highly engineered components for rotating and reciprocating machines. This segment also manufactures pumps that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including plastics and polymers processing, chemicals production, food/sanitary, biopharma, medical, transportation, petroleum refining, power generation and general industrial applications. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, commercial glass refrigerators and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers for industrial heating and cooling, and residential climate control applications; and commercial food service equipment and can-shaping machinery. The company sells its products directly and through a network of distributors. Dover Corporation was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. In addition, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. ChampionX Corporation has collaboration agreement with Modumetal Inc. The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020. ChampionX Corporation is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

