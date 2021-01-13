Reviewing Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ebang International and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beam Global has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Ebang International.

Profitability

This table compares Ebang International and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ebang International N/A N/A N/A Beam Global -94.74% -55.83% -43.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ebang International and Beam Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ebang International $109.06 million 4.61 -$42.40 million N/A N/A Beam Global $5.11 million 92.05 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -79.92

Beam Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ebang International.

Summary

Beam Global beats Ebang International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ebang International Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations. The company also offers mining machine hosting services that enable its customers to operate their mining machines remotely. In addition, it provides fiber-optic communication access devices comprising multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, such as gigabit passive optical network, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. The company sells its Bitcoin mining machines for enterprises and individual buyers under the Ebit brand through direct sales; and telecommunications products for telecommunications service providers under the EBANG brand name through direct sales. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, California.

