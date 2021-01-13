Reviewing Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) and CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

77.7% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Empire State Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CoreCivic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Empire State Realty Trust has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoreCivic has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and CoreCivic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire State Realty Trust 0.69% 0.25% 0.10% CoreCivic 6.37% 10.03% 3.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empire State Realty Trust and CoreCivic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire State Realty Trust $731.34 million 2.16 $51.19 million $0.90 10.22 CoreCivic $1.98 billion 0.41 $188.89 million $2.62 2.62

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty Trust. CoreCivic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire State Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Empire State Realty Trust and CoreCivic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire State Realty Trust 1 3 1 0 2.00 CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00

Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $10.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.05%. CoreCivic has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.55%. Given CoreCivic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust.

Summary

CoreCivic beats Empire State Realty Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio. Long the leader in energy efficiency retrofits and Indoor Environmental Quality, Empire State Realty Trust is the first commercial real estate portfolio in the U.S. to achieve the WELL Health-Safety Rating.

CoreCivic Company Profile

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.