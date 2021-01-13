Reviewing Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) & Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A $3.28 million N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 4.78 $2.47 billion $5.92 27.49

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Risk and Volatility

Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Glory Star New Media Group and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Automatic Data Processing 4 10 3 0 1.94

Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $158.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Glory Star New Media Group and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glory Star New Media Group N/A 12.52% 2.63% Automatic Data Processing 17.07% 46.13% 5.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Glory Star New Media Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

