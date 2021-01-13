Reviewing Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) & Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GSHHY) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Guangshen Railway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Union Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of Guangshen Railway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Union Pacific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Guangshen Railway and Union Pacific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangshen Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Pacific 0 7 17 1 2.76

Union Pacific has a consensus price target of $200.24, indicating a potential downside of 8.42%. Given Union Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Union Pacific is more favorable than Guangshen Railway.

Risk & Volatility

Guangshen Railway has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Pacific has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Guangshen Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Union Pacific pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guangshen Railway and Union Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guangshen Railway $3.04 billion 0.43 $107.51 million N/A N/A Union Pacific $21.71 billion 6.79 $5.92 billion $8.38 26.09

Union Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway.

Profitability

This table compares Guangshen Railway and Union Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangshen Railway -3.40% -2.18% -1.72% Union Pacific 27.54% 32.45% 8.92%

Summary

Union Pacific beats Guangshen Railway on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guangshen Railway Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. Its freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and heavy cargo, dangerous goods, perishable goods, and oversized cargo. The company also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, it is involved in train repair, on-board catering, materials and supplies sale, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation. Further, the company offers warehousing, hotel management, and real estate construction services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246.5 pairs of passenger trains on a daily basis, including 105 pairs of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city trains, 10 pairs of Hong Kong through Trains, and 131.5 pairs of long-distance trains. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, its rail network included 32,340 route miles linking Pacific Coast and Gulf Coast ports with the Midwest and Eastern United States gateways. Union Pacific Corporation was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

