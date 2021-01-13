Reviewing Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oblong and AutoWeb, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A AutoWeb 0 0 4 0 3.00

AutoWeb has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 73.73%. Given AutoWeb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Oblong.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoWeb has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oblong and AutoWeb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $12.83 million 2.90 -$7.76 million N/A N/A AutoWeb $113.98 million 0.34 -$15.23 million ($1.13) -2.61

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AutoWeb.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and AutoWeb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91% AutoWeb -10.53% -49.17% -21.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Oblong on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; direct marketing platform that enables manufacturers to selectively target in-market consumers during the often-extended vehicle shopping process; and click traffic referral program, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

