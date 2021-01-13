Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.43.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $32.50 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

