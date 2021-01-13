Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ricoh in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

RICOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88. Ricoh has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

