Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

RIGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $604.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.