Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on RTMVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 27th.

RTMVY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. 51,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,135. Rightmove has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

