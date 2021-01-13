Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 331895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$83.06.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.30.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$441.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

