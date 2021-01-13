Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Director Sells C$23,775.00 in Stock

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Director Brian John Groves sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$23,775.00.

Shares of CVE:RRI opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. Riverside Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.94 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00.

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

