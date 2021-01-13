RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,075 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 15,362,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,952,494. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.