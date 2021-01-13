RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,458 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Target by 203.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Target by 154.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 928,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Target by 27.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 204.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Target by 132.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,695,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,399. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

